Padraic Joyce bemoans controversial free in Galway’s All-Ireland final defeat

He was not impressed.

Galway boss Padraic Joyce hit out the late refereeing decision that saw Kerry nudge clear in the All-Ireland football final on Sunday afternoon, as the Kingdom eventually claimed their 38th All-Ireland crown.

With the sides level, Kerry were awarded a contentious free in that David Clifford converted. And in injury time, that point was used to full effect as Jack O’Connor’s side won out by a score of 0-20 to 0-16.

But speaking after the game, Joyce felt that the free should have been given the other way, as John Daly was adjudged to have fouled Killian Spillane.

“I was just baffled as to why we wouldn’t get a free-out…”

“We just lost our way a little bit but even at the end we got back up to it, but I think the key decision in the game was the free-in at 14 points apiece,” Joyce explained when speaking after the game to RTE.ie.

“I was just baffled as to why we wouldn’t get a free-out. We’ll have to ask the referee about that.

“There’s was a bit of talk about him in the build-up to the game. We were happy he was working the match every though he’s from where he’s from. But look, there’s nothing we can do. It was a very tight decision.

“I know John Daly had his hand up but why was his hand up? Because Killian Spillane had his hand around in around his neck trying to get at him. It’s a strange one.”

Heartbreak for Galway.

While the Tribesmen were edged out by Kerry, they did prove to be more than a match for their Munster counterparts for much of the contest.

Galway led the game at half-time following an impressive performance, and also stayed in touch with the Kingdom despite a third-quarter surge from Jack O’Connor’s side.

However, it was in injury time when Joyce’s side fell short as Kerry claimed yet another All-Ireland title at the expense of the Connacht champions.

