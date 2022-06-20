Oisín McConville admits ‘question marks’ surround Kerry ahead of Mayo clash

Do Mayo have a chance this weekend?

Oisín McConville has refused to rule out an All-Ireland shock next weekend, as Mayo face Kerry in a crucial Croke Park showdown.

The Kingdom head into their All-Ireland quarter-final clash as red-hot favourites for the tie, against a Mayo side who have only been able to show glimpses of what they are capable of this year.

But McConville has explained why he does not think Mayo will be ‘blown away’ by Kerry, like they were in the Allianz National Football League final.

Oisín McConville: “Everybody is touting Kerry as being way ahead of everybody else..”

Kerry come into the All-Ireland quarter-final tie with a relatively comfortable Munster Championship campaign behind them, while Mayo have been forced to fend off Kildare and Monaghan so far in the qualifiers.

“Everybody is touting Kerry as being way ahead of everybody else,” he explained when speaking on the Sunday Game. “Mayo will be waiting in the long grass but they haven’t shown the form.

“On form so far Kerry should blow them away. You think back to the league final, but I couldn’t sit here and say Kerry are going to blow them away.

“Mayo may have found that little bit of form in the last 10 minutes of their last game. It’s a difficult one because Kerry are coming in slightly under-prepared.”

Oisín McConville and Ciarán Whelan look ahead to what should be a fantastic All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals weekend. #RTEGAA #TheSundayGame pic.twitter.com/dKkc06axkW — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 19, 2022

He added: “There’s a question mark over them until they actually go and win it.

“When you’ve question marks over you, you don’t want to be coming up against seasoned campaigners like Mayo.”

Kerry v Mayo.

While Mayo come into this All-Ireland quarter-final tie with a point to prove, they will also be acutely aware that they must perform for the full game if they are to shock Kerry.

Against Kildare, James Horan’s side were on the brink of being dumped out of the Championship, before a late second-half surge saved the day for them.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Mayo v Kildare in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/jE85vnPqZP — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 11, 2022

However, if they do similar against Kerry, the game could be wrapped up by the time they get their comeback up and running.

