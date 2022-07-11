Close sidebar

Oisin McConville backs Derry to bounce back from All-Ireland semi-final heartache

by Andrew Dempsey
A tough weekend for Derry.

Oisin McConville has rubbished claims made suggesting that it was ‘men against boys’ in relation to Derry‘s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway on Saturday evening.

Despite a promising start, Derry were bested by a Galway side during a dominant second-half display.

However, when speaking on the Sunday Game, McConville suggested that defeats like Saturday will do wonders for a side who never really contended for an All-Ireland before this summer.

“Those young lads will benefit immeasurably from what went on…”

“A lot of people were saying it was men against boys, I don’t think that was a case,” he said on the national broadcaster. “I just think it’s a team that might need those couple of years.

“There are a few players like Chrissy McKaigue, hopefully he can hang on and stay in there for another two or three years.

“Those young lads will benefit immeasurably from what went on, even the guys who came off the bench.

“It’s going to take them another couple of years before they can really challenge physically and every other way at that level.”

While Derry may be disappointed with their defeat and performance on Saturday evening, they can take solace from their impressive All-Ireland Championship campaign.

The Oak Leaf County won the Ulster Championship, seeing off the likes of Donegal and Tyrone in their provincial campaign.

In the All-Ireland quarter-final, they also defeated Clare by a heavy margin as Rory Gallagher’s side came of age when few expected them to do so.

