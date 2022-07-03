Offaly boss hints at referee error in heartbreaking minor final loss

An awful way to lose a game.

Offaly boss Lee O’Connor has given his reaction after watching his side sink to a heartbreaking defeat to Tipperary in the All-Ireland minor hurling final

With just minutes of the game to play, the Faithful County led the tie by five points, but they were eventually outgunned by the Premier County late on.

However, the defeat was marred by a refereeing decision by Shane Hynes which saw Tipperary awarded a late free that resulted in a goal.

Speaking after the game, O’Connor backed his young side to bounce back from their setback in their quest to bring the good times back to Offaly GAA.

“It is one of those things that happens in sport,” he said when speaking to TG4. “Those are the joys of sport, to be so close and then one or two things went against us.

“It is just disappointing, but they are a good Offaly team and they will be back.”

He then added: “I think the whole intensity and effort of the thing today.. What a phenomenal occasion today for the GAA, but in terms of us, I think one or two decisions went against us in the end.

“If we got the break of the ball and the luck of it, we could have been clearing the ball and we could be talking about a different situation now.

“Overall, we gave everything we could today. I was in a very similar situation in 1994 when we were five points up and these things happen.

“I’d like to look back on it and see because everything happened so quickly in those last 30 seconds. It is just one of those things.”

