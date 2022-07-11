Michael Murphy hails ‘unbelievably talented’ Shane Walsh after Galway seal All-Ireland final spot

A really exciting player.

Donegal hero Michael Murphy has lumped praise on Galway star Shane Walsh in the wake of the Tribesmen’s All-Ireland semi-final win against Derry.

After a cagey first-half, Walsh dragged his side into the contest with a ’45, one that was initially ruled out as a wide according to Hawkeye at GAA HQ.

However, the incorrect decision was eventually overturned, with Walsh excelling during a dominant second-half display from Galway alongside teammate Damien Comer.

“He’s an unbelievably talented fella…”

Speaking on the Sunday Game after this weekend’s action, Murphy hailed the 29-year-old’s talents and believes more is to come from the Kilkerrin-Clonberne clubman.

“He’s an unbelievably talented fella, left foot, right foot, and has pace to burn,” he explained.

Michael Murphy pays tribute to Shane Walsh's expertise from placed balls, crucial in their second-half recovery in seeing off Derry

“He really came to the fore when Galway needed him. At four to two just before half time, the game was on Derry’s terms, but Galway went in at half time four each. More importantly then in the second half they tagged on 1-04 and first time this year Derry were behind.

“He was an instrumental part in that, kicking that controversial ’45 just before the break and then putting over three left-footed frees.

“He hit them over with aplomb. A huge performance, free-taking wise from him.”

Is there a problem with HawkEye? Shane Walsh’s free late in the half was deemed wide by the technology at Croke Park, but the replay would suggest otherwise

He then added: “From general play, he’s going to have to add on a bit more. They’ll be nobody hungrier to represent Galway in the All-Ireland final.”

Galway.

After this weekend’s action, Galway will meet Kerry in the All-Ireland football final at Croke Park on July 24th.

The Kingdom saw off fierce rivals Dublin in a GAA HQ classic, after Seanie O’Shea’s late winner. However, they will be wary of Galway’s threat.

The Tribesmen have already defeated Mayo, Armagh and Derry in the Championship this summer.

