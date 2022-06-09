Meath GAA condemn social media abuse in wake of Andy McEntee exit

Meath GAA have issued a statement.

Meath GAA have condemned social media abuse directed towards their members, in the wake of Andy McEntee’s departure from his role with the Royals over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Meath crashed out of the All-Ireland senior football championship with a demoralising loss away to Clare, just a few weeks on from their Leinster defeat to Dublin at Croke Park.

After McEntee left his role as Meath boss, his son, Shane, hit out at a now-deleted tweet claiming that the Meath county board paid for his flights home from Mali to play in their All-Ireland campaign.

And on Thursday, Meath GAA have followed up McEntee’s defence of his father.

“Meath GAA wishes to put on record its disgust at the personal abuse aimed at our members in recent times,” it read. “Unfortunately, this has become a regular occurrence that persons representing Meath GAA are being abused whilst representing our organisation.

“We welcome and encourage our members to engage in meaningful conversations on our social media channels. However, this can never escalate into abusive behaviour directed at individuals.

“We understand the frustration that supporters feel when our teams do not perform to the level that we all feel they should. This frustration is felt most by the team itself. True supporters will support our teams when it is not easy to do so.

Please see the following media release from Meath GAA in relation to recent unsavoury online activity.

“Anyone that resorts to abusive behaviour is not putting the interests of Meath GAA to the forefront. Indeed, we would question their true intentions and if they are supporters at all.

“Finally, we ask all our members and supporters to focus on the future of Meath Gaelic games and support all our teams in the coming years.”

During McEntee’s tenure, Meath reached a Leinster final, and also secured promotion to Division One of the Allianz National Football League.

However, the Royals have struggled since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with their horror-end to 2022 typifying their demise. They will be hoping to push under new management in 2022.

Please see the statement by Andy McEntee and Coiste na Mí regarding our Senior Football Team.

