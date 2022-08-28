Meath boss steps down after back-to-back All-Ireland wins

The end of an era in Meath football.

Meath Ladies GAA boss Eamonn Murray has stepped down as manager of the Royals after leading the county to back-to-back All-Ireland wins.

Murray departs his role with the county off the back of Meath’s most recent All-Ireland final success against Kerry at Croke Park last month.

He also follows the likes of Vikki Wall out the exit door of the county, with the Meath Ladies star making the move to the AFLW in the last couple of weeks.

“Eamonn will be sorely missed by all..”

But for Murray, news of his departure brings an end to a decorated spell in charge of the Royals on the inter-county stage.

In a statement issued by the Meath LGFA Facebook page, the association hailed their former boss and said that he will be ‘sorely missed’.

“After a lifetime of commitment and dedication to the development and progression of ladies football in the county, Eamonn Murray has decided to hang up his boots and bainisteoir bib after becoming the most decorated manager in the history of the game in Meath with 2 All Ireland Senior Championships, 1 All Ireland Intermediate Championship, Div 1, Div 2 & Div 3 National League titles, 1 Leinster Intermediate title and that’s just in the past six seasons,” it read.

“Eamonn will be sorely missed by all, we would like to wish him, his wife Clare and the family the very best for the future.”

Eamonn Murray.

Murray’s first All-Ireland win as Meath boss arrived in 2021, when the Royals ended Dublin’s dominance of the game at Croke Park.

In the 2021 final, the Royals ran out narrow 1-11 to 0-12 winners, ending Dublin’s dream of claiming a historic five-in-a-row.

However, in 2022, Meath eased past the challenge of Kerry in the second-half of their clash at GAA HQ, running out 3-10 to to 1-07 winners.

