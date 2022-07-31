‘It’s magical’ – Meath hero revels in All-Ireland final glory

Another great day for Meath football.

Meath have claimed their second All-Ireland Ladies football final in a row, seeing off Kerry in the Croke Park showdown at Jones’ Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Royal County were closely followed by Kerry during the first-half, before they then pulled clear towards the end of the second-half at GAA HQ.

Two second-half goals from Niamh O’Sullivan and Bridgetta Lynch ensured the win for the Leinster giants, as over 46,000 supporters filtered their way into the venue.

Lán Ama #MTHvKER Tá an Corn Brendan Martin ag dul thar nais go dtí An Mhí! 🟢🟡@meathladiesMLGF #ProperFan BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/inlnsgkldy — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 31, 2022

O’Sullivan’s personal haul of 1-02 proved to be key, while Emma Troy also recorded a fine tally of 1-01. Soon to be departing Meath hero Vikki Wall also notched a score of 0-03 for the game.

For Kerry, the loss is a crushing one, after they defied the odds to reach the final with a fairytale run.

However it was a day that Meath will never forget, as they backed up their sensational All-Ireland final win in 2021 at the same ground.

CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆@meathladiesMLGF have won their second All-Ireland Ladies Football Final on the spin at Croke Park, defeating Kerry.. 🙌 FT' – Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-07 pic.twitter.com/CG3qSILPjk — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 31, 2022

“Speechless,” O’Sullivan began when speaking after the game to TG4. “To see everyone out here supporting the Ladies, it is just amazing to see everyone in the green and gold in Croke Park. I just can’t believe it.

“We knew coming up here today that Kerry are a great footballing county and they have great players. We knew that it was going to be a hard game and they threw everything at us.

“But us Meath women know how to stand up and fight, and we surely did that today.”

She added: “It’s magical. I can’t even describe it, it just feels like a dream. Coming up here today we weren’t thinking of two in a row, we were just thinking of coming up here and giving a performance today.”

