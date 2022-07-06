Mattie Kenny steps down as Dublin boss

Big news emerging from the capital.

Dublin boss Mattie Kenny has confirmed that he is to step down as Dublin senior hurling boss, bringing an end to a four-year stint in charge of the Dubs.

Kenny departs the Dublin set-up after he failed to steer his side out of the Leinster Championship, with Wexford pipping them to the post.

Wexford however were unable to reach an All-Ireland semi-final, after they lost to beaten semi-finalists Clare in their last-eight showdown.

“We worked tirelessly in the effort to bring success to the county..”

And after a summer that petered out after a promising start, Kenny has called time on his stint in charge of the Sky Blues.

“I have informed the Dublin County Board that I will not be seeking another term as senior hurling manager,” the former Cuala boss said in a statement.

“Managing the Dublin senior hurling team for the last four years has been a great privilege and honour for me. We worked tirelessly in the effort to bring success to the county and our passionate band of Dublin supporters.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude and thank the Dublin County Board, the management committee and great staff and stewards in Parnell Park for their unwavering support for me and my management team and players during our tenure..”

Mattie Kenny parts ways with Dublin.

When in charge of the Dubs, Kenny led his side to their first Leinster final in seven years in 2021, and also recorded a number of memorable wins during his stint.

Dublin County Committee Chairman Mick Seavers added: “Mattie has made an enormous contribution to Dublin GAA winning two All-Ireland senior club hurling titles with Cuala.

“In his time in charge of the senior hurling team we had some memorable wins and a first Leinster final appearance in seven years in 2021. I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over the last four years for Dublin GAA.

“The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Mattie and his management team shortly.”

