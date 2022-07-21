Longford boss Billy O’Loughlin steps down

Longford GAA have issued a statement.

Longford GAA have confirmed that Billy O’Loughlin has stepped down as manager after their Tailteann Cup exit earlier this summer.

Citing work commitments, O’Loughlin has stepped down as manager after just one year in charge of the county.

During his brief stint in charge of the county, O’Loughlin led Longford to survival in Division 3 of the Allianz National Football League.

“I am no longer in a position to give the role my undivided attention..”

However, O’Loughlin was unable to help Longford to a successful run in the Tailteann Cup as they fell to a first-round defeat against Fermanagh.

In the Leinster Football Championship, Longford were also defeated by Westmeath, the side who eventually won the competition.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to step down in my role as Longford senior football manager,” O’Loughlin said in a statement released by Longford GAA.

“Due to my work commitments in the States over the past few months, and into the autumn, I am no longer in a position to give the role my undivided attention.

“Retaining Division 3 status was our first main objective and with the introduction of so many new, young and talented players to the senior panel and with wins against Westmeath and Laois along the way we managed to achieve this.

“I have every confidence that these young players will build on the great work that was done in 2022. I hope that the progress we made can be added to by the new management team and I wish them every success for 2023.”

Billy O’Loughlin.

Hailing from Laois, O’Loughlin took over the reigns of Longford after previously leading his county to the U20 Leinster title in 2019.

In the statement, Longford GAA thanked their now former boss for bringing a ‘new level of professionalism’ to the inter-county set-up.

Read More About: Billy O'Loughlin, longford gaa