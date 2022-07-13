Limerick set to be dealt with major Cian Lynch blow ahead of All-Ireland final

Could this change the game?

John Kiely’s Limerick are set to be dealt a major blow surrounding the fitness of Cian Lynch ahead of the All-Ireland hurling final this weekend at Croke Park.

Lynch, who has been struggling with an injury for most of the year, is expected to miss out on Sunday’s decider at GAA HQ at the historic Jones’ Road venue.

Local media have reported that Lynch has picked up a foot injury which may rule him out of action for the game.

Earlier this summer Lynch was ruled out of most of the Munster Championship with a hamstring injury, but it now appears that a further injury setback has halted his progress.

Lynch made his return to action in the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway, and has also been pictured training with John Kiely’s side ahead of the game.

But this setback has the potential to be one of the most telling yet as the Treaty look to land yet another All-Ireland crown at Croke Park this weekend.

In April, Limerick confirmed that Lynch would miss out on the rest of their Munster Championship campaign.

“On Saturday evening last Cian sustained a hamstring injury and will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical team,” a statement Limerick senior hurling management team read at the time.

“As a result, Cian will not have any further involvement in this year’s Munster Hurling Championship.

“No further comment will be made regarding Cian’s injury at this time. We wish Cian a very speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back playing again in the very near future.”

In the absence of Lynch, Limerick did manage to claim the Munster Championship, but they will be well aware that they face a stiff test against Kilkenny if they are to do the same in the All-Ireland final.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 3.30pm

