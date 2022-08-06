Liam Sheedy leads tributes after sudden passing of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke

Former Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy led the tributes, following the sudden passing of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke on Friday night.

Quirke, 24, fell ill during a club game at Semple Stadium on Friday night when playing for his club side Clonoulty Rossmore against county rivals Kilruane McDonaghs.

Shortly after, he was rushed to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he sadly passed away. All club games in Tipperary have been called off this weekend as a mark of respect.

Shortly after Quirke’s passing, Sheedy, who handed the Clonoulty Rossmore clubman his inter-county debut in 2019, led the tributes.

“Dillon was a smashing person on and off the pitch and all of the GAA family are numb at the news tonight,” he wrote on social media.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin offered his sympathies to the family and friends of the Tipperary hurler.

“Shocked and saddened by the passing of Dillon Quirke,” he said. “My deepest sympathies to all his family, friends, his teammates, and all the community in Tipperary.”

President Michael D. Higgins also expressed his sympathies on Quirke’s sad passing.

“As President of Ireland, I wish to express my deepest sympathies on the passing of Dillon Quirke,” he said.

“This is an inestimable loss not only to his family and friends but to his entire community to which he was making such a contribution. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

President of the GAA Larry McCarthy also spoke on the sad passing of the 24-year-old on Saturday morning, speaking on behalf of the GAA community.

“There is a ​huge sense of ​shock across the GAA Community at the tragic loss of Dillon who had already achieved so much in his young life,” he said in a statement.

“He was a young man in his prime with so much potential and promise and on behalf of the GAA family I would like to extend my sympathies to Dillon’s ​father and mother, Dan and Hazel, and his sisters, Shannon and Kellie, at what is an unimaginably difficult time.”

