Liam Sheedy takes aim at ‘petty’ Croke Park rule

A silly rule?

Former Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy has criticised the ‘petty’ Croke Park ruling that forbids players to bring their hurls onto the pitch before a game at the famous Jones’ Road venue.

In order to protect the pitch, the GAA has imposed a ban on players bringing their equipment onto the pitch when they arrive to the venue for their walk prior to the game.

However, Sheedy has taken aim at the rule which saw players from Limerick and Kilkenny unable to bring their hurls onto the pitch upon their arrival.

Liam Sheedy: “It is a petty rule. Whoever invented the rule has probably never played the game..”

“It’s a petty rule,” Sheedy said when speaking on the Sunday Game. “Whoever invented the rule.. Whoever invented the rule has probably never played the game.

“I often hear about players playing a game of keepy-uppy at a quarter to 2 to relax them before an All-Ireland final. To say you can’t bring out your hurley before is ridiculous.

Dónal Óg Cusack is unhappy with the warm-up rules at Croke Park, feeling the players should be prioritised over protecting the pitch. 📺 Watch live https://t.co/W9UeVPYYgL 📻 Listen live https://t.co/TaTvujKLTj 📱 Live updates https://t.co/gh1qUjYXql#sundaygame #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/aEg1YYPve7 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 17, 2022

“But we have a load of good things to be talking about.”

However, while the rule may be the subject of scrutiny ahead of the All-Ireland Hurling final, it is unlikely to take the shine away from the game itself at the Jones’ Road venue.

Coming into the game, Cian Lynch missed out on the contest through injury, with the Limerick star sustaining an untimely foot injury just weeks after coming through a hamstring injury.

However, they do have the players within their squad to make an impact in his absence.

