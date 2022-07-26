Liam Cahill quells fear surrounding Padraic Maher’s appointment as Tipperary selector

Padraic Maher is returning to the Tipperary fold.

Newly-appointed Tipperary boss Liam Cahill has quelled concerns surrounding the appointment of Padraic Maher as one of his three selectors as boss.

Maher returns to the Premier County’s inter-county set-up after being forced to retire earlier this season.

And speaking on Tipp FM Extra Time Monday, Cahill has allayed fears that Maher would be swayed by the presence of his brother, Ronan, and former teammates on the team.

“I don’t foresee that being a problem…”

Aged just 32, Maher was forced to retire on medical grounds with a neck injury.

That injury brought an end to his glittering inter-county career that saw him claim three All-Ireland titles and a further five Munster Championship’s. But after just a few months out of the inter-county set-up, he is back.

“That’s something that is true and was high in my mindset as well,” Cahill explained when asked if there were fears that Maher would be swayed by the presence his brother and ex-teammates on the team.

“It was to the forefront of my mind when I thought about bring Paudie on board. But at the end of the day I am the manager and if there are difficult conversations to be had, I will be having them.

Padraic Maher has today joined Joe Canning in inter-county retirement… Remembering the day the Tipp wing-back stopped the Galway magician in his tracks #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/iMB5NrKzhn — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) February 1, 2022

Paudie Maher.

This year, Tipperary flattered to deceive in the Munster Championship, and failed to reach the All-Ireland phase of the Championship this summer.

As a result, former boss Colm Bonnar was ‘relieved of his duties’ by the Tipperary County Board, just one year into his three-year term.

However, there were some flickering’s of light this summer, with the Premier County winning the All-Ireland Minor Hurling crown earlier this year.

That win came against Offaly in the final, with a last-gasp winner sealing the deal for the Munster kingpins.

