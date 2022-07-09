Lee Keegan hints at reason behind Derry’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway

Galway have reached an All-Ireland final.

Mayo star Lee Keegan has hinted at the reason behind Derry’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Galway on Saturday evening at Croke Park, as the Tribesmen breezed past the Oak Leaf County.

Galway struggled during a difficult first-half of the game, but eventually found their stride to pull clear of Rory Gallagher’s side.

The win sends the Tribesmen into their first All-Ireland football final since 2001, with Padraic Joyce looking to add to his county’s Connacht title they picked up earlier this year.

“They were very much more progressive in attack…”

For Derry, it was a defeat that will leave them with a bitter taste in their mouth after a breakthrough year in Ulster.

However, speaking after the game on RTE, Keegan hinted at the reasons behind their sound beating at GAA HQ.

“In the first-half Galway looked very nervy and sat back,” he began. “They let Derry attack them, but whatever Padraic Joyce said at half-time was the best they could have got.

“The point being given as well, not only for Shane Walsh but for Galway going in level after playing as poor as they were. Full credit to Galway, the way they set up and their intensity.

“They were very much more progressive in attack and a little bit of magic towards the end from Damien Comer finished it off. They were absolutely full value for their victory.”

“Derry’s biggest inability was probably their adaptability to the game…”

During a dire first-half, the sides went in level at the break, but it was not without its controversy after the high-profile Hawkeye gaffe that threatened to derail the contest.

However, that incident seemed to inspire Galway, rather than put them off their game in front of an expectant Croke Park crowd.

“Derry’s biggest inability was probably their adaptability to the game, and they weren’t able to change up,” Keegan added. “Galway to be fair stuck to their defensive plan really well and broke in numbers.

“They had a bit of attacking flair up there as well and that was probably the biggest difference between the sides.”

