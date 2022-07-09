Lee Keegan eases Mayo retirement fears after All-Ireland disappointment

An encouraging set of comments from Lee Keegan.

Mayo hero Lee Keegan has eased fears suggesting that he is set to call time on his inter-county career with Mayo in the wake of their disappointing All-Ireland Championship campaign this summer.

Mayo were dumped out of the All-Ireland Championship at the expense of semi-finalists Kerry, with the then James Horan side failing to fire at Croke Park.

Horan has since stepped away as Mayo boss, but he will not be followed by Keegan in leaving the Mayo senior inter-county set-up.

“It’s more than a maybe. It’s looking good..”

Speaking on RTE ahead of the Tailteann Cup final between Cavan and Westmeath, Keegan eased fears that he is looking to retire from inter-county action.

“That’s a tough question to the start the games with,” he replied when asked. “At the moment I’m still a Mayo player and we’ve been knocked out of the Championship already.

“So, I’ve plenty of time to look ahead to next year. We’re in the process of appointing a new manager, and I will take a bit of time now with my family, friends and go back to my club.

“There are going to be no rash decisions made over the next couple of months. I’m just going to take a bit of downtime now from inter-county football and reflect on a disappointing year overall.

“We’ll sit down with the family and make the best decision. But to clarify, we are still good with Mayo at the moment.

“It’s more than a maybe. It’s looking good.”

While Mayo will be looking to appoint a new manager, Keegan will be hoping that he can bring an end to Mayo’s All-Ireland hurt sooner rather than later.

So far in his career, the 32-year-old has lost seven All-Ireland finals, with the most recent of which coming last year against Tyrone.

