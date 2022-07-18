Lee Keegan reveals key for Kerry to beat Galway in the All-Ireland final

A big week awaits Kerry.

Mayo star Lee Keegan has explained how Kerry should best prepare themselves for their All-Ireland football final showdown with Galway on Sunday afternoon.

The Kingdom come into Sunday’s contest as searing-hot favourites against a Galway side who have defied the odds to reach an All-Ireland final.

However, the Tribesmen have impressed in recent wins against Mayo, Roscommon, Armagh and Derry, so it is no foregone conclusion that Kerry will land a 38th All-Ireland title.

“If Kerry go back into a default of playing a bit safe that’s going to give Galway an opportunity…”

But speaking ahead of the game on Cómhrá le Tomás, Keegan has detailed the best way to derail Galway’s rise this weekend.

“I think if Kerry go on the front foot early,” he began when asked about how a side can beat Mayo’s Connacht rivals. “You’d want to get the ball to David Clifford at any opportunity during that first-half. Especially during the opening 10/15 minutes.

“This is Galway’s first All-Ireland final in a long time so they are going to be a bit nervous and apprehensive. So get the ball to Paudie Clifford, Sean O’Shea and David Clifford.. Let them just go at them straight away and see what they have.

“You’ll get an idea straight away about how Galway will set up for the game and I think if they are a bit tentative, Kerry could milk it for the first 10/15 minutes.

“If Kerry go back into a default of playing a bit safe that’s going to give Galway an opportunity to get into the game.”

He added: “If you get Clifford or Sean O’Shea on the scoreline early, Galway will be chasing their tails very fast.”

Kerry’s opportunity.

The Kingdom come into the game with a point to prove, and a trophy to win, with their last All-Ireland final win coming in 2014.

Their last final appearance arrived in 2019, but it was a game that they ended up losing to Dublin at GAA HQ. Throw-in on Sunday afternoon is at 3.30pm.

