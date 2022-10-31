Kilruane MacDonaghs pay poignant tribute to Dillon Quirke after county title success

A touching tribute.

Kilruane MacDonaghs paid a poignant tribute to the late Dillon Quirke, after they claimed the Tipperary senior hurling championship at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Kilruane won their first Tipperary senior hurling championship in 37 years when they defeated Kildangan in the decider, winning the contest by a score of 2-20 to 1-16.

However, as they began celebrating their county title win, their thoughts immediately turned to the late Dillon Quirke.

Kilruane McDonaghs pay tribute to Dillon Quirke.

In August, Quirke passed away during a club game between Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs after taking ill on the Semple Stadium field of play.

As Clonoulty-Rossmore’s opponents on the day, Kilruane McDonaghs players and staff helped attend to Quirke on the night, before he passed.

And having won the county title on the same pitch where Quirke passed away, the now Tipperary champions paid tribute to the former inter-county star.

Dillon Quirke's iconic red helmet raised high in Semple Stadium again today…. Kilruane MacDonaghs Tipperary Senior Hurling Champions 2022, Dillon is forever in their hearts… @MacDonaghsGAA @ClonRossGAA pic.twitter.com/WjFmkjLPCP — Sports Focus Photography (@SportsFocusIe) October 30, 2022

Pausing for a moment on the area of the pitch where Quirke took ill, the Kilruane MacDonaghs squad raised a red helmet in honour of the 24-year-old after the game.

Speaking after his club’s county final win and tribute, Kilruane MacDonaghs boss Liam O’Kelly told RTE of the bond between the two clubs after that night in August.

“We’ll always remember the night we won but we’ll always remember the night we were all here, the night that poor Dillon passed away,” he explained.

“The game wasn’t over two minutes and the first man that came over and shook my hand was Dan, Dillon’s father.

“There’s a bond between Kilruane and Clonoulty [Rossmore] that’s absolutely phenomenal. I knew nobody in Clonoulty [Rossmore], bar Declan Ryan, being familiar with the name, but now I’ve lads ringing me, texting me, it’s unbelievable.

“With Andrew Fryday and these guys in a club like Clonoulty [Rossmore], they’re only going to get stronger.”

Read More About: Dillon Quirke