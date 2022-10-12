Kilmacud Crokes captain hails Shane Walsh impact on club

A boost for Kilmacud Crokes.

Kilmacud Crokes captain Shane Cunningham has praised Shane Walsh‘s impact on the club since his arrival through the doors of Páirc de Búrca.

Walsh linked up with Robbie Brennan’s side following the 2022 inter-county season with Galway, citing work commitments as the reason for his switch to club football in the capital.

And while his move caused a stir, Walsh has taken to life well at the club as they prepare themselves for their Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Football Championship final against Na Fianna at Parnell Park.

“When there was talk of Shane Walsh joining Kilmacud Crokes, there was always going to be mud thrown…”

So much so that the Galwegian has inspired his new club side to a place in the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Football Championship final – despite all the initial noise that surrounded the move.

“When we first heard he was joining, I was excited,” Cunningham said. “Naturally enough when there was talk of Shane Walsh joining Kilmacud Crokes, a big South Dublin club, there was always going to be mud thrown in that regard.

Shane Walsh spoke to @mariecrowe after his first game for Kilmacud Crokes today – a comfortable win over Templeogue Synge Street https://t.co/kizp0qdglk #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/h7einDrzDZ — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 4, 2022

“So we just ignored it. We know ourselves that he is just extremely motivated to play football.

“The first time I met him, within about 10 minutes of speaking to him, I could tell he was GAA-mad. I think his main determination is to play football at the best level he can.

“So we just ignored all the noise that came with us, and embraced the fact that Shane Walsh was training with us. He’s a phenomenal player.

“In fairness to him, he’s settled in brilliantly…” He then added: “He’s really made an effort with us, getting to know us, and around the club as well, he has volunteered his time with teams to get to know people throughout the whole club.

“He was out supporting the ladies footballers a good few nights during their championship, so he’s making a massive effort to get to know everyone. I can’t fault him at all.”

“Luckily for Dessie and the lads, himself and Jack [McCaffrey] are going back in…”

However, Crokes have lost Paul Mannion through injury, and he is likely to miss the rest of the year with his club side.

“[Paul] is obviously a massive loss for us but I’m nearly more devastated for Paul on a personal level because obviously he got injured last year too,” Cunningham explains.

“I think he was determined to make amends for that so for him be ruled out for the rest of the campaign is devastating so I do feel really sorry for him.

“From a team perspective, he’s one of the stand-out players and leaders so to miss him will be a big blow. But look, we coped well without him last year so hopefully we can do the same again.”

Mannion however is set to return to inter-county action next year, with his return surprising Cunningham.

“I wouldn’t ask him about it too much because he probably gets asked enough by you lads [the media] so when we’re having cups of tea, I wouldn’t be asking him,” he added.

“But whatever I’d heard from him in articles, he was saying he might not go back but I suppose he obviously felt a hunger to go back in now.

DubsTV caught up with Dublin Senior Football manager Dessie Farrell after this weekend’s #GoAheadDSF1 quarter final action! #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/l8C5EldtDO — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 18, 2022

“Luckily for Dessie and the lads, himself and Jack [McCaffrey] are going back in. They’ll be two massive additions to a squad that’s already very strong.”

“We would have had quite a few years where we weren’t reaching the standards we thought we should have reached…”

Central to Crokes’ reign of dominance in Dublin has been the appointment of Robbie Brennan.

Hailing from Meath, Brennan took over the reins of Crokes in 2018, and has led his side to the summit of the Dublin championship in that timeframe.

“Robbie came into us in 2018 and prior to that, we would have had quite a few years where we weren’t reaching the standards we thought we should have reached,” he said.

“Baggio has come in, and to be honest what he has done for this team and the young players has been unbelievable. We all look to Baggio, he’s a great man manager, he’s a great manager in general. I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

In recent times Brennan has been linked with roles on inter-county management teams, but has opted to remain with Crokes instead.

“Hopefully he stays with us for as long as possible,” Cunningham notes. “We definitely don’t want him to leave. He definitely has the talent to manage at a high level.

#Champ2022 – We are looking forward to a huge weekend of Club games! The Senior Footballers will need all your Purple & Gold support to retain their title. The game is live on TG4/GAA and tickets for the game are now available: https://t.co/BHecMJfud8 #PassionLivesHere pic.twitter.com/KkDoN3cpqV — Kilmacud Crokes GAA (@KCrokesGAAClub) October 10, 2022

“He offers an awful lot, so I’m sure maybe the opportunity of that may arise down the line. But hopefully it’s not for a few more years yet, at least not until I retire.”

But for now, the focus for Crokes and Cunningham is on their latest shot at Dublin championship history this weekend, as they take on Na Fianna on Sunday afternoon at Parnell Park.

