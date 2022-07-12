Kilkenny v Limerick: How to watch the All-Ireland hurling final overseas

All-Ireland Hurling final overseas.

Limerick take on Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Hurling final this weekend at Croke Park, with both teams looking to bring Liam MacCarthy back to their respective counties.

Limerick have won the last two All-Ireland titles, winning in 2020 and 2021, and will be hoping that they can make it three-in-a-row at GAA HQ this weekend.

Kilkenny however will be looking to make the most of their first appearance in an All-Ireland final since 2019 as they seek to avoid the ignominy of losing a third All-Ireland final on the spin.

Here’s how you can watch the game overseas, with streaming details confirmed for those living outside of Ireland and the UK.

Kilkenny v Limerick.

The Treaty sealed their place in the All-Ireland hurling final thanks to a thrilling win against Galway in their final four showdown at Croke Park.

John Kiely’s side were forced to withstand a barrage of pressure from their rivals, with Henry Shefflin’s side battling to the bitter end after going into the contest as rank outsiders.

Kilkenny on the other hand won their semi-final in easier circumstances, as they dismantled Clare at GAA HQ to seal their place in an All-Ireland final.

Kilkenny v Limerick: How to watch the All-Ireland final overseas.

For those living in the UK and Ireland, you can read up on how to watch the game and all the team news here, but for those living overseas GAA GO will be streaming the game.

At a cost of €20, the game will be aired on GAA GO for live broadcast. The stream begins at 1.45pm, with the broadcast set to get underway at 2pm. Both times are Irish time.

Throw-in is at 3.30pm.

The Sunday Game will also be available for broadcast at a cost of €10.

2022 marks the seventh year for EirGrid as the Official Timing Partner of the GAA as part of an agreement that runs to 2025. EirGrid is also the sponsor of the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship.

