Jackie Tyrrell hails Kilkenny’s ‘demolition job’ of Clare as the Cats seal their All-Ireland final place

Kilkenny have reached an All-Ireland final.

Brian Cody’s Kilkenny showed their true class and grit in their All-Ireland semi-final win against Clare at Croke Park.

Recording a totally dominant win, the Cats stunned the Banner with a sensational first-half display as they ran out 12-point winners at GAA HQ.

Kilkenny have failed to win an All-Ireland senior crown since 2015, but they have shown exactly why they are not to be dismissed in terms of the Liam MacCarthy picture this year.

“You would rank it up there with Kilkenny’s performance in the All-Ireland final in 2008..”

Speaking after the game on RTE, Jackie Tyrrell hailed a brilliant performance from Cody’s side.

“It was a demolition job in the first-half,” Tyrrell said. “You would rank it up there with Kilkenny’s performance in the All-Ireland final in 2008.

“They were so clinical. For a five-minute spell they were a bit jittery, but after that they were so clinical. There were so many scorers and nine different ones in the first-half.

“An outstanding performance from Kilkenny. Yes, there are question marks over Clare but Kilkenny made them look so ordinary at times.

“The most pleasing part was that the new guys were so good. Brian will be so happy and pleased with that performance.”

Kilkenny bite back.

Kilkenny came into the game off the back of two successive All-Ireland semi-final defeats in 2020 and 2021, but they roared back to banish those semi-final setbacks of recent years.

And in the Croke Park decider, they will now face the winner of the contest between Limerick and Galway in Sunday’s semi-final showdown.

