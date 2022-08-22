Kevin McStay unveiled as new Mayo boss

A new manager is in place in Mayo.

Former Roscommon and Galway boss Kevin McStay has been named as Mayo’s newly-appointed senior football boss after a drawn-out saga to find a new manager.

After Mayo’s demoralising All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry earlier this summer, the Mayo County Board sought to replace James Horan after he opted to step down at the end of his term.

And now, McStay takes charge of the Connacht giants for a four-year term, with the Mayo Co. Board showing a great deal of faith in their new boss.

“Kevin McStay ratified as new Mayo GAA Senior Football manager following a meeting of the Mayo GAA Executive committee and Mayo GAA County Board this evening in Castlebar,” a statement from Mayo GAA read.

“A four year term has been agreed with Kevin McStay. Mayo GAA would like to wish Kevin all the best.”

After taking the role as Mayo senior football boss, McStay will be joined by a star-studded backroom team.

Former Mayo boss Stephen Rochfor and former Mayo coach Donie Buckley have joined McStay in his new role. There is also a place for former Mayo All Star Liam McHale in the fold.

Meanwhile, former Belmullet and Breaffy manager Damien Mulligan has linked up with McStay for the foreseeable.

Kevin McStay’s Mayo task.

This year, Mayo were dumped out of the Connacht Senior Football Championship by eventual All-Ireland finalists Galway.

And while there was an upturn in fortunes in the All-Ireland qualifiers against Monaghan and Kildare, Mayo came up short against Kerry in their All-Ireland quarter-final clash at Croke Park.

However, there are questions surrounding the future of Lee Keegan heading into the 2023 campaign, with the 32-year-old yet to confirm his intentions yet.

“There are going to be no rash decisions made over the next couple of months,” he said on RTE last month. “I’m just going to take a bit of downtime now from inter-county football and reflect on a disappointing year overall.

“We’ll sit down with the family and make the best decision. But to clarify, we are still good with Mayo at the moment.”

