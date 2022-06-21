Kevin McStay issues call for a three-tier Championship

Would this work?

Former Roscommon boss Kevin McStay has backed the GAA to look into exploring an option to bring in a third tier for inter-county competition, following the recent success of the Tailteann Cup.

Westmeath and Cavan will meet in the Croke Park decider in a few week’s time, having seen off Offaly and Sligo respectively.

But despite the success of the tournament so far, McStay has claimed that the GAA must now look into bringing in a third tier for inter-county action.

“I think three [tiers] would do the football just about nicely..”

Speaking on the RTE GAA podcast, McStay issued his take on the current status of the inter-county game, and possibility for adding in a third-tier.

“There is clearly a requirement for three tiers in my view,” he said. “But how you would get there in the short-term might be a bit trickier.

“But the fact that the dam was broken with the creation of the Tailteann Cup and that it has thus far enjoyed an encouraging first year could make it easier to pave the way for further change.

“We’ve crossed the rubicon about another tier. It is now accepted. It’s done, it’s launched, it floated. Great. And there are improvements to it,” said McStay.

Tailteann Cup set to come to a big finale.

As it stands, 16 teams are playing in the Tailteann Cup, which gives counties not accustomed to inter-county success a chance to achieve something.

In the final, both Westmeath and Cavan will be looking to secure silverware – with the latter looking to end their recent slide.

Westmeath, however, will be in buoyant mood after dismantling Offaly at GAA HQ on Sunday.

