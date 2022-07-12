Kerry v Mayo: Throw-in time and TV details for All-Ireland Ladies Football semi-final

Kerry v Mayo.

Kerry v Mayo is one of two All-Ireland Ladies football semi-finals that will be broadcast live on TV this weekend, as the race for the Brendan Martin Cup hots up.

Of the two games, this encounter between the Kingdom and Mayo comes as both sides look to bring an end to their respective waits for an All-Ireland crown.

Mayo last won the Ladies football crown in 2003, and most recently reached the final in 2017. On the other hand, Kerry have not won an All-Ireland Ladies crown since 1993, but are 11-time winners of the competition.

Their last appearance in the final came in 2012.

When does Kerry v Mayo take place?

Kerry v Mayo takes place on Saturday July 16th, with a throw-in time of 2pm.

It will be the second match of an All-Ireland semi-final double-header at Croke Park on Saturday, before the meeting between Meath and Donegal at 4pm.

Will Kerry v Mayo be on TV?

TG4 with coverage getting underway at 1.30pm. They will also be available to watch on Both semi-finals will be broadcast live onwith coverage getting underway at 1.30pm. They will also be available to watch on TG4 Player

The broadcast will begin at 1.30pm.

How did we get here?

Both Kerry and Mayo came through pulsating All-Ireland quarter-finals in order to reach the last four of the Championship.

Mayo saw off Kerry’s Munster rivals Cork at Cusack Park in Ennis by just two points, while Kerry defeated Armagh in their last-eight showdown.

However, both sides had to come through their respective group stages to reach the last-eight.

In Mayo’s group, they qualified in a group including Dublin, Tipperary and Cavan. Meanwhile, Kerry qualified top of their group which included Galway and Westmeath.

However, both teams lost their respective provincial deciders against Galway and Cork.

What is the team news?

Team news will be updated in due course.

Read More About: kerry gaa, mayo gaa