Kerry handed David Clifford boost ahead of crucial All-Ireland clash

A big boost for the Kingdom.

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor has confirmed that David Clifford is set to be available for Sunday’s crucial All-Ireland quarter-final clash against Mayo.

The Kingdom were sweating on the fitness of their star man earlier this summer, with the highly-rated forward missing their Munster final win against Limerick.

His services were not overly missed against Limerick, but his return for Saturday’s game against Mayo is a welcome boost for the Munster champions.

David Clifford.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of their All-Ireland last-eight showdown, O’Connor explained that his key man is likely to be available for Sunday.

Clifford missed out on the game against Limerick following a ‘knock’ picked up against Cork in the Munster semi-final, but is likely to feature at GAA HQ.

“He’s trained since the Munster final, so he should be OK,” O’Connor said, as quoted by the Irish Independent.

Kerry head into Sunday’s game knowing that they will face either Dublin or Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final, with the former being the most likely outcome if they defeat Mayo.

However, James Horan’s side are riding the crest of a wave at the moment after winning their last two qualifier ties against Monaghan and Kildare.

“Mayo will be waiting in the long grass but they haven’t shown the form..”

While Kerry head into the game as favourites, they are expected to come up against a stiff test in the form of Mayo.

Speaking on the Sunday Game over the weekend, former Armagh star Oisín McConville explained why he is unable to rule out a shock result.

“Everybody is touting Kerry as being way ahead of everybody else,” he explained. “Mayo will be waiting in the long grass but they haven’t shown the form.

“On form so far Kerry should blow them away. You think back to the league final, but I couldn’t sit here and say Kerry are going to blow them away.

“Mayo may have found that little bit of form in the last 10 minutes of their last game. It’s a difficult one because Kerry are coming in slightly under-prepared.”

