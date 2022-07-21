Kerry GAA defend pre-planned post-match All-Ireland ‘party’ in Dublin

Kerry GAA have responded.

Kerry GAA have been forced to respond to widespread criticism faced on social media in the wake of their planned post-match All-Ireland event in Dublin this weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, Kerry GAA advertised a post-match event in D Two which was set to take place after Sunday’s All-Ireland final showdown against Galway.

However, Kerry were soon subjected to criticism on social media in the wake of the post.

“We have always had an ‘after party’ win or lose..”

Shortly after, they then clarified their position on the event taking place, revealing that it is typical for one to do so in the wake of an All-Ireland final in the capital.

“Just to say that we have always had an ‘after party’ win or lose it’s all about showing support for our players regardless of the result,” they said after they posted their original tweet.

Just to say that we have always had an ‘after party’ win or lose it’s all about showing support for our players regardless of the result. — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) July 21, 2022

At the event, the Kerry Senior Football team are set to attend, and while it is customary to do so, many social media users suggested that the advertising of the event may prove itself to be problematic.

Kerry’s shot at glory.

However, while the optics of the event may not look ideal from a Kerry perspective, they are unlikely to take Sunday’s clash against Galway for granted at Croke Park.

The Kingdom sealed their place in the All-Ireland final against the Tribesmen with a dramatic win against Dublin, a side who they had not defeated in a Championship tie in over a decade.

That win was ensured by a dramatic Sean O’Shea free late on, while Galway came through a less dramatic semi-final clash against Derry.

However, Padraic Joyce’s side have already beaten Mayo and Armagh this summer, and have proven themselves to be no soft touch.

The game on Sunday will begin at 3.30pm.

Read More About: kerry gaa