John Kiely reveals key to Limerick making history at Croke Park

Limerick boss John Kiely has explained how his Limerick side have instilled a culture that has inspired them to their third All-Ireland Hurling final win in a row.

The Treaty sealed another Liam MacCarthy cup crown this weekend with a win against Kilkenny.

But it was a win that was a couple of years in the making for Kiely and his seemingly unstoppable side.

“We have a fantastic bunch of players who are dedicating their lives to this,” he said after the game when speaking to RTE. “From the minute they until they go to sleep at night.

“They are an incredibly tight-knit bunch. There’s a gel between them that I have never experienced before. And I will probably never experience that again. It is a vital part in those telling moments of the game.

“They know that they can trust each other, and that is vital. But ultimately, they are surrounded by fantastic people. The coaches working with them, and supporting them. We are all pointing in the one direction as a county board.

“GAA in Limerick is pointing in one direction and that is why we are moving forward together.”

“There’s a great honesty in the group, and that is a vital trait..”

In recent years, Kiely has been able to instil a culture of winning on Shannonside, but it has not been entirely on him.

After the game, the Limerick boss was at pains to explain how the group culture has blossomed in his home county.

“To be fair, they hold themselves accountable,” Kiely added. “By and large, we rarely have to bring it to them. They know when they have played poorly and not contributed enough.

“They are always the first to put their hand up and acknowledge that. There’s a great honesty in the group, and that is a vital trait.”

