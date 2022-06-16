Joe Canning explains how Clare suspension fiasco ‘tarnished’ referee

Joe Canning was speaking about the reversal of Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes’ suspension.

Former Galway star Joe Canning has explained his concern at the precedent set by the retrospective action on Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes, suggesting it has ‘tarnished’ the refereeing performance of referee John Keenan.

Following the Munster Senior Hurling Championship final, incidents involving Duggan and Hayes were brought to light on the Sunday Game.

As a result, it led to their subsequent suspensions – meaning they were going to miss out on the Banner’s All-Ireland quarter-final showdown against Wexford.

However, the decision to serve the pair with retrospective suspensions was reversed, with Canning admitting that he has a few issues in how the incident was dealt with.

“The issue I have with it is that.. Especially the whole situation with the Clare lads and how it was brought to light,” he began. “The issue I have with it is that it was very much one-sided.

“It wasn’t impartial and there were no highlight of Limerick players, it was just all Clare. That’s the issue I have, and how influence that side. When you are in that position you have to give both sides.

“Emotions are always running high in a Munster Championship game, you’re always trying to get something on the opponent. But it’s really important we keep them in check.” Brendan Cummins examines some unsavoury incidents during the Munster final. #SundayGame #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/xYpQ66Alm3 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 5, 2022

“Maybe there wasn’t anything, but it looked bad for me looking in, that it was just all about the Clare lads. What they did wrong, but then the system of how they got off.. It’s a hard one to know.

“I didn’t hear how they got off, but it’s funny how they have a ban a couple of days ago and now they are free. Obviously, there is some kind of a flaw in the system. But if you go down that road of looking at video after matches there will be lads suspended left, right and centre.

“I think it’s an injustice to John Keenan and everyone on the day that officiated. I think he did a great job in the game. In all honesty I think it was one of the best refereeing performances I have seen in a long time.

“That was one of the best matches people have seen in the last 10/20 years, and one of the great Munster finals. Without John Keenan you wouldn’t have got the match you got. He tried to make it a proper game, and he did.

“The suspensions are harsh for his sake, so it tarnishes his performances on the day. But you have to commend him on the job he done.”

Canning was speaking at the launch of Bord Gais’ County Pride media launch, helping to promote inclusion and visibility within the GAA for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

And the former Galway sensation explained that he sees little holding back players in coming out as members of the community within the GAA.

“Not that I have experienced to be honest,” he explained. “I don’t know of anybody in my career that has come out in any team I have been involved in.

“It has never been an issue in any dressing room environment I have been in. It’s solely an individual choice I am sure.”

To help promote allyship and inclusivity in team sports, Bord Gáis Energy has created 32 limited edition GAA County Pride t-shirts.

The t-shirts are on sale from today at Hairy Baby for €20 and all proceeds will go to Focus Ireland to support young adults from the LGBTQI+ community who are experiencing homelessness. The aim of these t-shirts is to encourage support for the LGBTQI+ community and showcase that the GAA is a place for everyone.

