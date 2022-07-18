Joe Brolly rubbishes concerns over shortened All-Ireland schedule

Joe Brolly wasn’t having any of it.

Joe Brolly has rubbished suggestions made this summer claiming that the GAA have missed a trick by not holding the All-Ireland Championship finals in September.

In recent days and weeks, Donal Og Cusack has been one of the fiercest critics of the GAA for opting with that stance.

But Brolly, and Mayo senior football star Lee Keegan have rubbished those claims – stressing that the new schedule is what the players want.

“It’s a much better and tighter system..”

Speaking on Cómhrá Le Tomás, Brolly gave his views when prompted by Tomás Ó’Sé’s question.

“Look at the Rugby World Cup,” Brolly replied. “The maximum rest they have between games is a week. It’s brilliant and it flies along. It’s all well and good for you two. Mayo have been in seven or eight finals and Kerry are in finals regularly.

“When you were playing Tomas, you were nearly in a final every year.. But for Derry, the last time we won an Ulster final was in 1998 when I was playing.

“So we’re watching these other teams and it stretches out for months and months.. It’s a much better and tighter system. You saw the huge enthusiasm for the Tailteann Cup final which was last week..”

“My only pitfall is that there is very little sport on in August…”

Also speaking on the subject was Keegan, who agreed with Brolly’s take on the new structure.

“I would take another week potentially, but nearly every player would prefer games on week after week,” he added. “When I came in we had weeks without a game before and it is madness. You get sick of training because there is only so much you can do.

“And the beauty of games on week after week is that you don’t have to think about games. In Kerry and Galway this week there will be f*** all training.

“You don’t have time to be dwelling and thinking about the final. It lets them think that it’s another game for these guys, I prefer it. My only pitfall is that there is very little sport on in August.”

2022 marks the seventh year for EirGrid as the Official Timing Partner of the GAA as part of an agreement that runs to 2025. EirGrid is also the sponsor of the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship.

Read More About: joe brolly, lee keegan