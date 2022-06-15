Joe Brolly doubles down on scathing Sunday Game criticism

Joe Brolly is not easing off on his blunt assessment.

Joe Brolly has doubled down on his blunt assessment of the Sunday Game, in a recent interview with former Kerry All-Ireland winner Tomás Ó’Sé.

Last month, Brolly grabbed headlines with his scathing assessment of the programme, suggesting it was unnatural when speaking to the Sunday Independent.

And just a few days ago, he has doubled down on those blunt comments when speaking to Ó’Sé on Comhrá Le Tomás.

“It is more boring than the news now..”

In a wide-ranging interview, Brolly was asked if he missed being on TV, before then launching into another scathing assessment of the programme he was once a staple of.

“When I started on the television, it was great fun,” he replied. “You had freedom and independence.. You were treated with respect and you could go there, and it was most enjoyable.

“Then, obviously things changed from the top and it was a very different set-up then. You were like schoolchildren being sent texts and being told what to do.

“And now, it’s like a f****ng morgue, and they are set on podiums.. This podium thing.. What are they going to do? A party political broadcast? It is more boring than the news now.

“There’s no sense from RTE now that this is supposed to be entertainment, and makes people talk about it on a Monday morning. I genuinely mean that, and I don’t think there is anybody who thinks that.

The Final Episode of this season of Comhrá le Tomás is now live! This week Joe Brolly, an All-Ireland winner and one of the GAA's most prolific characters joins Tomás. https://t.co/mqHxtkzxV4#PoweringForward @Eirgrid pic.twitter.com/IzX8iEVmfs — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 9, 2022

“I feel sorry for the pundits and everyone involved. Des Cahill said it. He said the fun is all gone out of it. It’s not the same anymore, and where is the debate and the passion.

“At the end of the day, this is our recreation and our love. We talk about games and we want honest responses to it.”

Joe Brolly on the Sunday Game.

Brolly was then asked if he thought RTE got the balance wrong in terms of debates and analyses, in which he responded with saying that some of the pundits they get on the big screen are not suited to their job.

He added: “It’s very formulaic and they are not talking about the bigger picture or things that are interesting.

“I think there is a fundamental thing here, you shouldn’t be getting people to come on the TV if they are no good on the TV.

“If it is someone who is usually really boring in real life.. I mean what sort of criteria is that? I think that is the problem. You have a structure and approach that is the opposite of entertainment.”

