Joe Brolly makes David Clifford admission ahead of All-Ireland final showdown

Joe Brolly has had his say.

Joe Brolly has claimed that David Clifford is the ‘greatest’ footballer Gaelic Games has ever seen ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland senior football final against Galway.

The Kingdom come into Sunday’s showdown off the back of a dramatic semi-final win against Dublin, a game in which Clifford starred in for Jack O’Connor’s side.

And speaking ahead of the game on Sunday afternoon, Brolly suggested that Clifford is too good not to win an All-Ireland title during his career, while also claiming he is the ‘greatest’ player to play the game.

“You have got the greatest footballer I think who has ever played the game, and I think it is time that he wins an All-Ireland..”

Brolly was speaking along with Mayo star Lee Keegan and Tomás Ó’Sé on Cómhrá le Tomás when he revealed his take on the Kerry ace.

“Kerry are not great, not at the standards of the Kerry team you [Tomás Ó’Sé] played on, or the great Kerry teams,” he said.

“But you have got the greatest footballer I think who has ever played the game, and I think it is time that he wins an All-Ireland now.

Joe believes @Kerry_Official have the greatest footballer to ever play the game, but is that enough to win Kerry the All Ireland? Are Kerry worryingly over reliant on David Clifford? Listen Here https://t.co/EL4sM3Yg2N

Watch Here https://t.co/brtiaI9Tal@JoeBrolly1993 @EirGrid pic.twitter.com/zuKQrMs0dB — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) July 19, 2022

“He is going to win an All-Ireland, and I suspect that it is going to be this year. Somebody like David Clifford can’t be held back for that long.

“He almost won it for them against Dublin, the day Dublin were clinging on for the draw. He’s not really markable. You can do your best, but Tyrone were all over him last year and I think he kicked seven or eight points.”

David Clifford.

Remarkably, Clifford has yet to win an All-Ireland title, but has gone close on previous occasions with Kerry.

In 2019 he was part of a Kerry side that lost out to Dublin, and was also part of the Kerry side last year that fell short against Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final.

But Sunday offers Clifford his best opportunity yet at landing Sam Maguire, as Kerry look to bring an end to their long wait for an All-Ireland title, with their last arriving in 2014.

2022 marks the seventh year for EirGrid as the Official Timing Partner of the GAA as part of an agreement that runs to 2025. EirGrid is also the sponsor of the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship.

Read More About: david clifford, kerry gaa