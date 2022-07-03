JJ Delaney explains how Kilkenny will prepare for their All-Ireland final date

The Cats are back.

Kilkenny great JJ Delaney has lifted the lid on how Brian Cody will prime his side for their All-Ireland senior hurling final date in just two week’s time, after they eased past Clare in their semi-final showdown.

The Cats ran out easy 2-26 to 0-20 winners against the Banner, with Brian Lohan’s side unable to cope with a sensational start from the Cody’s side.

And speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Delaney explained exactly how his former side will be preparing themselves for their latest shot at All-Ireland glory.

“There is going to be a brilliant buzz around Kilkenny ahead of the All-Ireland final..”

“It’s a very quick turnaround,” he explained. “He will probably sit down and watch the match [between Limerick and Galway], and it is a great place to be; knowing that you are already in an All-Ireland final.

“It’s all about getting the bodies right, with their freshness and mentally getting their heads right for two week’s time.

💬”Kilkenny are itching for a crack at Limerick!” The Sky Sports panel reflect on the Cats’ win, and look ahead to Limerick vs Galway! pic.twitter.com/euUf0Ug1fL — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) July 2, 2022

“You can only wait until you find out who you are playing and then it is complete focus for the two week’s. I would say they would be in recovery for Tuesday and Wednesday..

“They might have a hard training session at the weekend and then you are coming in to the week of the match where it is all about freshness and getting things tactically right.

“There is going to be a brilliant buzz around Kilkenny ahead of the All-Ireland final.”

Kilkenny.

In sealing their place in another All-Ireland senior hurling final, it will be Brian Cody’s 17th decider during his stint in charge of the Cats.

And in the final, they will face one of Limerick or Galway on July 17th. You can read all the details about that semi-final here.

