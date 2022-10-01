Jim Gavin hails Dublin’s returning pair Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion

A boost for Dublin.

Legendary former Dublin senior football boss Jim Gavin has hailed the capitals’ returning pair Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion ahead of the 2023 inter-county season.

Last month, Dublin boss confirmed that the pair would be returning to the Dublin fold for the 2023 campaign after recent spells away from inter-county football.

McCaffrey has not played for Dublin since the 2019 season, while Mannion has not featured for the Dubs since 2020, the last time Dublin claimed an All-Ireland senior football title.

“It’s not a simple as plug and play if I’m honest. A lot of water has gone under the bridge…”

Speaking on Newstalk on Friday morning, Gavin heaped praise on Dublin’s returning duo – but did warn that the Sky Blues must be careful when bringing them back into the squad.

“It’s great,” he explained. “No more so than when Diarmuid (Connolly) came back, I’d rather be looking at him than looking for him.

“How well they integrate will be up to them. It is a big ask. It’s not a simple as plug and play if I’m honest. A lot of water has gone under the bridge.

“Time waits for no player. That’s what I learnt during my time as Dublin football manager, but it’s great to have them. Yes on the pitch, whether they start or finish games, it’s great for the management team to have that option.

“But probably moreso off the pitch, they are two phenomenal men, real rounded characters and they have contributed immensely to the collective culture, the environment that they have and the values of that Dublin set-up. It’s a good news story.”



While Gavin may be pleased that McCaffrey and Mannion have returned to the fold with Dublin for the upcoming inter-county season, he will also be hoping that his former side can return to their former glory in All-Ireland competition.

Not since the 2020 All-Ireland senior football championship have Dublin won the Sam Maguire, as they have lost in the semi-final stage of the competition in each of the last two years.

But after a rallying end to their 2022 campaign, optimism will be high in Dublin that they can return to their former glory.

