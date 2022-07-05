Jamesie O’Connor explains how Kilkenny mauled Clare at Croke Park

Kilkenny proved their undoubted class on Saturday evening.

Sky Sports columnist Jamesie O’Connor has explained how Kilkenny managed to dismantle Clare in their All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final showdown last weekend.

The Cats proved to be by far the better team at Croke Park on Saturday evening, with the result emphasising that superiority.

Clare were defeated by a heavy 12-point margin, losing the contest by a score of 2-26 to 0-20.

“Kilkenny feasted on Clare mistakes and errors, many of which were unforced..”

In his column for Sky Sports, O’Connor detailed exactly why Brian Cody’s side were able to enjoy so much success against their Munster foes.

“They were up for the match on Saturday,” he wrote. “Their touch and sharpness was top class.

“In contrast, the Banner were flat-footed. Kilkenny feasted on Clare mistakes and errors, many of which were unforced. They had 1-17 on the board by half-time, and it wasn’t far off a perfect performance.

“The Noresiders only allowed one starting Clare forward to score from play in the first half. There were so many things that Kilkenny got right, and they’ll need to do that again in two weeks’ time.”

The panel pay tribute to the achievements of Kilkenny boss Brian Cody.#TheSundayGame #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/QxPU9DUA38 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 3, 2022

Kilkenny’s rise.

Following on from their recent win against Clare, Kilkenny have secured yet another Croke Park final date under legendary boss Cody.

And in doing so, they will be hopeful that they can add to their Leinster provincial crown that was won last month against Galway, with a similarly impressive performance.

The All-Ireland final takes place on July 17th at Croke Park, with a throw-in time of 3.30pm pencilled in for the game.

