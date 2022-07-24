Jack O’Connor explains significance of Kerry’s All-Ireland final win

Kerry are the kings again.

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor has revealed the impact of his side claiming the All-Ireland senior football final on Sunday afternoon against Galway at Croke Park.

O’Connor’s side battled past a game Galway side at GAA HQ, but it was only at the end of the game when his side were able to pull clear with a four-point win.

While the win was a seismic one for Kerry football, it was also a significant one for O’Connor who recently returned to the hotseat earlier this year.

“I didn’t feel the pressure. I’m a bit long in the tooth now to be feeling pressure…”

Speaking to RTE after the game, the Kerry supremo reflected on a memorable day for him and his players who have impressed this summer.

“This means everything to us,” he explained. “Every man woman and child in Kerry is celebrating this evening. It’s like a religion down there, it’s in our blood. It just means everything.

“Delighted for the people of Kerry, delighted for the players and everybody involved.”

He added: “I didn’t feel the pressure. I’m a bit long in the tooth now to be feeling pressure. I really enjoyed this year. I’m not just saying that now because we won. I really enjoyed the year. I’m philosophical enough now to enjoy it as we go along.

“We had great fun, we had great craic and more than anything else, we enjoyed being together, we enjoyed the training and lads enjoyed each other’s company.

"We had great fun, great craic. I'm a bit long in the tooth to be feeling pressure." Jack O'Connor reacts to another All-Ireland win with Kerry in his third spell with the county

“What can I say, I’m a bit emotional now, I’m probably not making much sense. Just delighted for this group. They’ve been under huge pressure from everybody and they showed their mettle in the second half when the game was going against us.”

Since taking charge of Kerry in his latest stint, O’Connor has already won an Allianz National Football League crown, and a Munster Senior Football Championship.

Although, it was the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship which was the title they craved, and it was the one they got after a long wait.

In doing so, it now means that David Clifford has the title he deserved after previously coming up short during the last number of years.

