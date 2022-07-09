Jack Cooney pays tribute to Enda Mulvihill and Eoin Farrell as Westmeath win the Tailteann Cup

A nice touch.

Westmeath boss Jack Cooney has paid tribute to the recently passed Eoin Farrell and Enda Mulvihill after the Lake County claimed the inaugural Tailteann Cup at Croke Park.

Cooney’s side raced clear at the end in the GAA HQ finale, but had to battle to very last to see off Mickey Graham’s Cavan in the sweltering heat.

“They were very much in our thoughts and were mentioned in training this week..”

And speaking after the game, Cooney paid tribute to Farrell and Mulvihill, with both passing over the last three weeks.

“They gave it everything,” he said when reflecting on Westmeath’s win before paying tribute to two great Westmeath gaels. “I think the game was finished in a very spirited way, and they responded to the Cavan goal very well and we showed character.

“We’ve had an extra eight weeks since the Leinster Championship after the defeat to Kildare. We’ve really grown as a group and a team since that.

Westmeath manager Jack Cooney believes that his side’s Tailteann Cup victory is just reward for the hard work his squad have put in over the last decade or so. #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/TkAEHiHuol — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) July 9, 2022

“I’d like to say.. Since we were here three weeks ago, we’ve lost two Westmeath great young gaels. Enda Mulvihill and Eoin Farrell, two great Westmeath gaels who lost their battle at a young age.

“They were very much in our thoughts and were mentioned in training this week. It’s very fitting that Kieran Martin, a good friend of Eoin Farrell got a decisive score towards the end of the game.

“I’m delighted for Kieran for that.”

Following their win, Westmeath will now take their place in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship next year as a reward for doing so.

For Cavan, it is a disappointing way to end the year after they secured promotion from Division 4. They will however get a chance at redemption next year against Westmeath in Division 3.

