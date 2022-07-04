Henry Shefflin reflects on first year in charge of Galway after Limerick defeat

A heartbreaking end to the year for Galway boss Henry Shefflin.

Galway boss Henry Shefflin has reflected on his first year in charge of the Galway senior hurling side, after they fell to a narrow All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick.

The Tribesmen turned in a seriously impressive display against the All-Ireland champions, but were edged out by John Kiely’s side at the death.

However, the manner of the performance and efforts this year is something that Shefflin admits he is pleased with as the dust begins to settle on Galway’s campaign.

“Sport and hurling for us is your saving grace because that’s what you love doing..”

Losing by a slender three-point margin, 0-27 to 1-21, the Tribesmen lost at Croke Park for the second time in a row this term, but their improvement from a wretched 2021 has been stark.

“I’m after coming from a dressing room that is absolutely devastated in there,” Shefflin explained when speaking to Sky Sports after the game. “You know those dressing rooms where your heads are just looking at your boots..

“But they had that feeling last year in Thurles when they went out very easily, so they’ve made great strides. It has been a great improvement and a massive effort.

“You can’t ask for more than that from a group of people.”

“I don’t know what we brought but the management and backroom team have been brilliant to do everything possible to get people bonding together..

“I’ve obviously had some personal tough times, and you think about those people. Sport and hurling for us is your saving grace because that’s what you love doing.

“That’s what gets you away from the trials and tribulations of life.”

Galway.

In addition to reaching an All-Ireland semi-final, Galway were also well-beaten in an Leinster final as they were well beaten by Kilkenny.

However, they can take great heart from their performance against Limerick off the back of their previous Croke Park appearance.

Although, the Tribesmen must now wait until next year before they can right the wrongs of their heartache in 2022, but Shefflin has laid the foundations for a successful tenure on Corribside.

