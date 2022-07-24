Aidan Fogarty explains why Henry Shefflin may not replace Brian Cody as Kilkenny boss

An interesting take on Henry Shefflin.

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Aidan Fogarty has explained why he does not view current Galway boss Henry Shefflin as the replacement for Brian Cody as the Cats’ supremo.

Cody brought an end to his storied 24-year managerial stint of Kilkenny on Saturday afternoon, just six days on from his side’s All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick.

And speaking to RTE Radio on Saturday afternoon, Fogarty has explained why he does not see Shefflin as Cody’s replacement just yet.

Aidan Fogarty: “In my view I couldn’t see Henry coming…”

In doing so, Fogarty has tipped the likes of Derek Lyng, Michael Fennelly and Eddie Brennan to take over the reins of the Noresiders.

“In my view I couldn’t see Henry coming,” he said. “I’m not counting him out, I’d love to see him come eventually.

“You have other guys, you have Derek Lyng there my own club man. [He’s] after winning an All-Ireland with the under-20s and in my view he won it in the same fashion that Brian Cody would have won certain matches over the years.

“He got the best out of that group of players. They weren’t the most flamboyant players but grasped it and worked hard and he got them over the line.

“If you’re talking about front-runners, Derek Lyng is up there, Michael Fennelly with Offaly, Eddie Brennan obviously as well over the years with Laois.

Reaction from the streets of Kilkenny city and Eddie Keher after Brian Cody called time on his 24-year tenure as manager of the county's senior hurling team #rtegaa @rtenews @KilkennyCLG #BrianCody #hurling pic.twitter.com/lAFCG0pK47 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) July 23, 2022

“It’s hard to know. Henry’s name will be bandied around the place, personally I couldn’t see him going after one year with Galway.”

Brian Cody.

When in charge of Kilkenny, Cody led his side to 18 provincial titles and a further 11 All-Ireland hurling crowns since taking over in 1998.

He followed that up with 10 National Hurling League titles.

On Saturday evening, Shefflin led the tributes to his former boss on social media, hailing the special memories that the 68-year-old created during his trophy-laden stint in charge.

