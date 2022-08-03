Hannah Tyrrell speaks about the potential impact of Irish talent into the AFLW

Hannah Tyrrell has spoken on the influx of Irish talent into the AFLW.

Dublin football star Hannah Tyrrell has explained her take on the possible impact of the influx of Irish talent to take the AFLW by storm this year.

After Sunday’s All-Ireland Ladies football final between Meath and Kerry, Vikki Wall and Orla Lally are to make the move to Australia, but it is not to come without a cost to the domestic game here.

Wall and Lally follow 21 others who have made the move down under, with Cork’s Erika O’Shea set to play alongside Wall at North Melbourne.

“We have seen that there are a lot of players from across Ireland that are going over there…”

But speaking today at the launch of Budweiser as the official beer partner of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, Tyrrell admits she is unsure of what the impact may hold for Ladies football in Ireland.

“Obviously we have seen that there are a lot of players from across Ireland that are going over there,” she replied when asked.

“Some of them are dual players, and the likes of Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally who have been the ones in the media recently because of Meath’s success, and they are heading over for their first season.

“It’s a great opportunity for players. But with the new season changing there I don’t know how it is going to be possible to play both. Unless both your county team and your AFLW team are going to let you miss a chunk of the season, pre-season or whatever else.

“I don’t know too much about it, but I know this year that there is a very tight window between the end of the All-Ireland and the start of the AFLW season.

CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆@meathladiesMLGF have won their second All-Ireland Ladies Football Final on the spin at Croke Park, defeating Kerry.. 🙌 FT' – Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-07 pic.twitter.com/CG3qSILPjk — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 31, 2022

“I think it starts in two weeks, and because that is professional, clubs might step in and say ‘we’re paying you, you need to come over and join us at this stage and there’s no concessions made for anything else’.

“But again, I don’t know too much about it. That’s just what I’m seeing from media and everything else.”

While the impact of this remains to be seen, there is a distinct possibility that a number of sides will be hit ahead of the 2023 inter-county campaign.

Already, it is unclear if their boss Eamon Murray will stay on, with a number of his backroom team set to move on from their current roles with the Royals.

