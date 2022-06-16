Gearoid Hegarty believes ‘stigma’ holding back players coming out as LGBTQ+ community members

Gearoid Hegarty has been speaking about LGBTQ matters in the GAA.

Limerick star Gearoid Hegarty has explained that he believes that Irish society, not just the GAA have a bit of way to go to removing the stigma associated with being a member of the LGBTQ+ community and competing in elite-level sport.

Not since 2009 has an active inter-county player come out publicly as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

But speaking today at the launch of the Bord Gáis Energy Pride, Hegarty explained that he still feels more needs to be done by society as a whole to help bring an end to that stigma.

“I think it is just the stigma that is around it,” he replied when asked why he thinks no inter-county player has come out since 2009.

“And that is why Bord Gais are getting behind this campaign, trying to remove that stigma and allowing people to be whoever they want to be.

“I have several friends who are gay and they are very close friends of mine. I really do feel that it is up to the person to be whoever they want to be.

“There probably still is that stigma in Irish culture, I don’t necessarily think it’s the GAA. But I think we are getting much better as a country over the last number of years surrounding the viewpoint around it.

“But I still think that we have a bit of a way to go. Hopefully people can become more comfortable about these things in the future.”

This summer at least, Hegarty does have another opportunity to claim another All-Ireland senior hurling crown with Limerick, backing up previous successes in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

But he does come into the final stages of the championship having been dealt a setback of sorts after being sent off against Clare in a Munster round-robin classic.

The sending off was met with widespread criticism, with his manager John Kiely suggesting that he was being targeted by referees due to his reputation.

“I don’t know to be honest with you, you would have to ask the referees,” he replied when asked about the incident. “What happened below in the drawn games was unfortunate, and I don’t believe I deserved to be sent off that day.

“I don’t think I deserved to be sent off in either instance. But it’s not something I need to worry about heading into the next game, and you have just got to trust that just as much as I trust in John to have us ready for the next game with the lads I am going out with that day.

“I just have to trust the referee will do his job, it’s as simple as that. You have got to control the controllable’s and there is nothing that can be done about it. It’s up to them to use their discretion to referee the game as best they can.

Shane Dowling and Davy Fitzgerald felt Gearóid Hegarty received two harsh yellow cards during Limerick’s draw against Clare. #RTEGAA #SundayGame pic.twitter.com/OqGu3nymu4 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 15, 2022

“You have got to trust that they are going to do the best job they can and they will. Do I believe that they are going to referee the games as best they can? I do.

“I don’t think I should have been sent off in the drawn game, and I think that is fairly clear to see. It’s not something that I will worry about going forward.”

To help promote allyship and inclusivity in team sports, Bord Gáis Energy has created 32 limited edition GAA County Pride t-shirts.

The t-shirts are on sale from today at Hairy Baby for €20 and all proceeds will go to Focus Ireland to support young adults from the LGBTQI+ community who are experiencing homelessness. The aim of these t-shirts is to encourage support for the LGBTQI+ community and showcase that the GAA is a place for everyone.

