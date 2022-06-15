Gearoid Hegarty ‘feels sorry’ for Clare stars after controversial Munster final incidents

Clare are likely to be without the suspended pair of Rory Hayes and Peter Duggan this weekend.

Limerick star Gearoid Hegarty has revealed that he ‘feels sorry’ for his Clare counterparts Rory Hayes and Peter Duggan who were served with bans after a thrilling Munster final between the sides.

Hayes and Duggan were retrospectively served with bans after being caught on camera striking Limerick players during the contest.

Both have since appealed their bans, with Hegarty admitting that he has sympathy for his two inter-county rivals.

“I don’t see too much benefit of going back and banning people after the game..”

When speaking to RTE, Hegarty explained why he sympathy for Hayes and Duggan who are expected to miss out on Clare’s All-Ireland quarter-final showdown in Thurles at Semple Stadium

“I do [have sympathy],” he said. “What they did was stupid and it should have been pulled up on in the game. I’m not a fan of going back over footage looking for incidents.

“Emotions are always running high in a Munster Championship game, you’re always trying to get something on the opponent. But it’s really important we keep them in check.” Brendan Cummins examines some unsavoury incidents during the Munster final. #SundayGame #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/xYpQ66Alm3 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 5, 2022

“You’ll have counties who won’t be able to field a team. So much goes on off the ball, whether it’s right or wrong, or people are acting up or not.

“I haven’t thought about it too much, because it hasn’t impacted us, but I’m not a fan of this retrospective action. If it’s not dealt with on the day I don’t see too much benefit of going back and banning people after the game.”

Clare’s suspension concerns.

The two suspensions leave Clare in a bit of a hole ahead of their All-Ireland quarter-final against Wexford at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Saturday afternoon.

The winner of the game will face Brian Cody’s Kilkenny in a Croke Park showdown. Meanwhile, the other semi-final will see the winners of Galway and Cork take on Hegarty’s Limerick.

Read More About: clare gaa, gearoid hegarty, limerick gaa, munster hurling championship