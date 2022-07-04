Galway v Mayo: Throw-in time and TV details for All-Ireland Minor Football Final

All-Ireland Minor Football Final: TV details.

Mayo and Galway face off in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Final this Friday, as the minor campaign comes to an exciting conclusion this week.

The two counties are gunning for underage glory, Mayo for the first time since 2013, while Galway are looking to bridge a gap that has lasted since 2007.

Here’s everything you need to know about this Friday’s showpiece, which is expected to attract a bumper-crowd at Dr. Hyde Park.

When does Galway v Mayo take place?

The Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Final between Galway and Mayo takes place at Dr. Hyde Park this Friday, July 8th, with a throw-in time of 7.15pm.

Will it be on TV?

Galway v Mayo will be broadcast live on TG4. It will also be available to those outside Ireland via GAA GO

How did we get here?

Mayo reached the All-Ireland Minor Football Final thanks to a dramatic win at the expense of Kerry in the semi-final stage of the competition.

The Connacht champions reigned supreme in their own province, and have already defeated Galway twice in this campaign. Initially, Mayo saw them off in the round-robin competition, before then defeating their local rivals in the Connacht final.

After coming through the Connacht Championship unscathed, Mayo then saw off Kildare in an All-Ireland quarter-final thriller, before then defeating Kerry by four points in the semis.

Galway however have bounced back well from their Connacht heartache against Mayo by reaching the All-Ireland final.

The Tribesmen defeated Dublin in their last-eight clash, before then edging past Derry in their respective semi-final showdown at Parnell Park.

