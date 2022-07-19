Galway v Kerry: How to watch the All-Ireland football final overseas

All-Ireland football final overseas.

Galway take on Kerry in the All-Ireland Football final this weekend at Croke Park, with both teams looking to bring Sam Maguire back to their respective counties.

Kerry have not won an All-Ireland title since 2014, while Galway have not since 2001. Kerry are the record winners of the competition, and they will be hoping to secure a 38th crown this weekend.

Here’s how you can watch the game overseas, with streaming details confirmed for those living outside of Ireland and the UK.

Galway v Kerry.

The Tribesmen sealed their place in the All-Ireland football final thanks to a big semi-final win against Derry in their final four showdown at Croke Park.

Padraic Joyce’s side withstood a game effort from the Oak Leaf County during a dire first-half in Dublin, before eventually racing past their opponents during the second-half.

On the other hand, Kerry defeated Dublin their semi-final showdown, albeit in far more dramatic circumstances.

With the game hurtling towards extra-time, Sean O’Shea slotted home a kick for the ages to break Dublin hearts, and seal Kerry’s place in the final.

Seán O'Shea sends @Kerry_Official through to the All-Ireland final thanks to a last-gasp free. pic.twitter.com/0zcuRKtmaU — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 10, 2022

Galway v Kerry: How to watch the All-Ireland final overseas.

For those living in the UK and Ireland, you can read up on how to watch the game and all the team news here, but for those living overseas GAA GO will be streaming the game.

At a cost of €20, the game will be aired on GAA GO for live broadcast. The stream begins at 1.45pm, with the broadcast set to get underway at 2pm. Both times are Irish time.

Throw-in is at 3.30pm.

The Sunday Game will also be available for broadcast at a cost of €10.

2022 marks the seventh year for EirGrid as the Official Timing Partner of the GAA as part of an agreement that runs to 2025. EirGrid is also the sponsor of the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship.

Read More About: galway gaa, kerry gaa