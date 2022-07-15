GAA provide Hawkeye update ahead of All-Ireland Hurling final

A big update.

The GAA have confirmed that Hawkeye will be in operation ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland Hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny at Croke Park this weekend.

Last weekend the system’s future w as plunged into considerable doubt after a costly error threatened to derail the semi-final clash between Galway and Derry in the football championship.

Shane Walsh’s effort on goal was incorrectly adjudged to have been wide by the system, after the umpires correctly pointed the effort.

“The system will be in use for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final…”

And just 48 hours prior to throw-in on Sunday, the GAA have confirmed that they will keep faith with the software for the biggest date in the inter-county hurling calendar.

“The GAA can confirm that following comprehensive testing and a full review of Hawkeye’s score detection technology in recent days, the system will be in use for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final meeting of Kilkenny and Limerick,” a statement read.

“The system will also be in use tomorrow for the LGFA semi-finals at Croke Park and the Camogie Association’s quarter-finals in Thurles.”

Throw-in on Sunday is at 3.30pm, with a full-house expected at Croke Park for the game. However, tickets for the game were put on general sale on Friday morning ahead of the game.

In the wake of the high-profile gaffe last week, the Hawkeye system was stood down for the second-half of the All-Ireland semi-final between Galway and Derry.

It was also not used for the Dublin v Kerry showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the GAA confirmed that hardware issues with the system were identified after the error as they launched an investigation into the error.

“Full end-to-end testing of the system will take place this week, after which a final decision will be made as to the deployment of the system for Sunday’s GAA Hurling Final,” a statement read.

“HawkEye have also confirmed that there were no historical issues with the system and that the problems experienced relate to last Saturday only and specifically to the Hill 16 end goal for that specific moment in time.

“The GAA is to undertake a full review of its own protocols relating to when and how the system should be stood down if similar challenges are to arise in the future.”

