Emotional Pat Spillane reflects on Kerry’s All-Ireland final win against Galway

A special day for Kerry.

Kerry legend Pat Spillane has reflected on a special day for he and his family as the Kingdom edged out Galway in the All-Ireland senior football final.

Spillane watched on from the RTE punditry box as Kerry won the All-Ireland by a four-point margin, with Killian and Adrian Spillane both featuring for the Kingdom.

But the win also brought back emotional memories for the Kerry great, whose father passed away just days after an All-Ireland showdown between Kerry and Galway in 1964.

Pat Spillane: “Kerry v Galway games to me, always bring back that memory…”

“We knew that they were a very talented bunch, but talent doesn’t necessarily mean you are going to win All-Ireland’s,” Spillane began when speaking after the game.

“We were getting impatient there, but this year I saw a different bunch. It’s brilliant to see David Clifford delivering and winning an All-Ireland medal.”

An emotional Spillane then added: “From a personal point of view, in 1964 my father was a selector for Kerry against Galway. And the night before the game he had a pain in his chest.

An emotional Pat Spillane speaks about the legacy of the Spillane family as more All-Ireland medals are added in this generation #sundaygame #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/wsUpZZgLP4 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 24, 2022

“He wouldn’t go to the doctor and went to the game, and was dead on the Tuesday. Kerry v Galway games to me, always bring back that memory.

“My father never saw us play, the three sons. And today, the three sons have 19 All-Ireland medals, and his two grandsons have two more. He would have been a proud man to see 21 All-Ireland medals.

“It’s just a special day.”

Kerry’s day.

For Kerry, the win was a just reward following an impressive season that saw them claim a third inter-county crown this season.

Earlier this year, the Kingdom won the Munster Senior Football Championship, and also won the Allianz National Football League against Mayo.

Most importantly, it now means that they have won 38 All-Ireland titles, with David Clifford‘s inspired performance helping them achieve their destiny.

