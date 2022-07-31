‘One that got away’ – Antrim boss reacts to thrilling All-Ireland final draw

A tough one to take for Antrim.

Antrim boss Emma Kelly has claimed that her side’s game against Fermanagh was one that “got away” as they drew 1-13 apiece with their Ulster foes.

Leading the game by four points, the Saffrons were in complete control heading into the final quarter of the game, but were rocked when a controversial penalty went against them in the 49th minute.

Mayo referee Kevin Corcoran adjudged Bláithín Bogue to have been felled by Sarah O’Neill, despite the incident taking place at least two yards outside of the penalty area.

However, they were perhaps fortunate when a square ball went their way earlier on.

Emma Kelly: “I think it is one that got away..”

But that decision proved to be costly, as Fermanagh forced a late point from Antrim to ensure the game would be going to a replay.

However, Antrim could, and should have had the game wrapped up before then as they missed a remarkable 12 shot during a dominant first-half at GAA HQ.

“I think it is one that got away,” Kelly said when speaking to TG4 after the game. “In the first-half we had 20 shots and we only scored eight. They were more clinical in front of the posts, and we just weren’t taking the chances.

Lán Ama #ANTvFER “I think it's one that got away!” Bhí díomá ar Emma Kelly faoi conas a d'imir Aontroim sa chéad leath inniu!

“Second-half, they came out at us. We knew that they were going to come, and obviously the square ball and our sin-bin kind of.. The sin-bin came at the wrong time for us, while the square ball helped us out.

“The penalty didn’t help either, but at the same time I thought a lot of our girls didn’t perform on the day and they are a wee bit disappointed in themselves.

“In two weeks time, hopefully they will be ready to go again. But looking at that, Maria O’Neill is only 17 years of age, and Sarah O’Neill is only 16 years of age, and Maria was probably one of the best performers out there today.

“We live another day but we are disappointed at the same time.”

