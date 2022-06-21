Dublin v Cork: TV details, throw-in time and team news for All-Ireland quarter-final

Dublin v Cork: TV details.

Dublin v Cork is one of two All Ireland football quarter-finals on TV this Saturday, as the Sam Maguire stage of the competition heads towards an exciting conclusion.

The tie between the Leinster champions and the Rebels will be one of the first All-Ireland quarter-finals played in three years without restricted capacities, with Croke Park set to be the venue.

Dublin head into the tie off the back of a comfortable Leinster Championship campaign, while Cork head into the last-eight of the All-Ireland after a qualifier run.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dublin v Cork on Saturday.

What time does Dublin v Cork take place?

Dublin v Cork will throw in at Croke Park at 6pm on Saturday June 25th.

It will be the second of a quarter-final double-header to take place at GAA HQ on the day, with Derry v Clare taking place at 3.45pm.

Will Dublin v Cork be on TV?

Both quarter-finals on Saturday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 3.15pm.

They will also both be broadcast on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10.

How did we get here?

Dublin began their championship campaign by winning the Leinster Championship with ease. Sailing past the limited challenges of Wexford, Meath and Kildare, the Dubs have shown glimpses of their best in their own province.

That was after a dire league campaign that saw them relegated to Division Two of the Allianz National Football League.

Meanwhile, Cork have just won their last two qualifier games to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals. In their last outing, they saw off Limerick, having previously defeated Louth in the qualifiers.

A far greater test awaits against Dublin however.

What is at stake?

The chance to reach an All-Ireland semi-final.

The winners will face either Kerry or Mayo in the final four clash, with each side fancying their chances to reach an All-Ireland football final.

Team News.

Full team news will be updated in due course.

Read More About: cork gaa, dublin gaa