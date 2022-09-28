Davy Fitzgerald set to add Donncha O’Callaghan to his Waterford backroom team

A big addition to Davy Fitzgerald’s backroom team in Waterford.

Newly-appointed Waterford senior hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald is set to add a star-studded name to his backroom team with the Deise, as he seeks to bring All-Ireland success back to the county.

Fitzgerald has been out of inter-county management since departing his role with Wexford – but having combined coaching duties with the Cork camogie set-up and media duties with RTE, he is back in the game.

In doing so, he is set to Donncha O’Callaghan to his backroom team for Waterford ahead of the 2023 campaign.

A boost for Davy Fitzgerald as Donncha O’Callaghan joins.

The Irish Examiner have reported that Fitzgerald has added O’Callaghan to his ranks as a performance coach, having worked alongside the former Munster and Ireland international on the hit TV show Ireland’s Fittest Family.

O’Callaghan will be joined in the Waterford backroom team by Fitzgerald’s selectors that include selectors Eoin Kelly and Peter Queally. Strength and conditioning coach John Matthews is also involved in the coaching ticket.

Speaking yesterday at the launch of Londis’ sponsorship of Ireland’s Fittest Family, Fitzgerald stressed that success for him in his new role is to ensure Waterford can compete for Munster and All-Ireland senior titles.

“Success for me next year and in the next two or three years is I have to give Waterford, I want, myself and my management team all of us, have to be able to put Waterford in a position where they’re competing to win Munster or the All-Ireland,” Fitzgerald said.

“We have to be in a position over the next two or three years to be within a genuine chance, a genuine chance of winning Munster and the All-Ireland. And I don’t mean a token gesture either. We have to be right there.

“That’s what I’d expect over the next year, or two, or three. We have to have a genuine chance. If there isn’t I won’t be here after year three. That’s for definite. I have to be right there.”

