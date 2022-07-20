Donegal boss reportedly steps down after disappointing All-Ireland campaign

Another one bites the dust.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner has reportedly stepped down as senior football boss of the Ulster kingpins, according to a report in the Irish News this afternoon.

Bonner took charge of Donegal in 2017, and led his native county to two successive Ulster Football Championship wins on the bounce in first two years in charge.

He also managed his home county in the late 1990s for a spell, as the report claims he has informed his players of his decision to step down.

But should his exit be confirmed at a Donegal County Board meeting this evening, it would signal an end to his latest stint in charge.

Earlier this summer, Donegal were defeated by Derry in the Ulster Championship final, before they were then blown away by Armagh in their second-round qualifier.

That defeat came just weeks after Bonner’s side dismantled the Orchard County in the Ulster Championship with a seven-point win in Ballybofey.

In the wake of the loss to Armagh, no Donegal player or member of management carried out media duties.

Since then, speculation has been rife surrounding Bonner’s position as manager, and it looks as if he is set to call time on it. At the moment, Bonner is just one year into his latest two-year term as boss.

Donegal’s disappointing end to their All-Ireland campaign arrived after an encouraging National Football League campaign that saw them finish fourth in Division 1.

As a consequence, Donegal will remain in the top-tier for next season and will be hoping that they can rebuild sufficiently to return to their past heights.

Also this year, Donegal were edged out in the Dr McKenna Cup final by provincial rivals Monaghan.

An update is expected to arrive this evening from Donegal GAA surrounding the future of their current boss.

