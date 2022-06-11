Dónal Óg Cusack hits out at ‘pound shop’ populists in GAA scheduling complaint

Dónal Óg Cusack has hit out at the GAA again.

Former Cork hurling star Dónal Óg Cusack has once again hit out at the GAA’s scheduling for the 2022 All-Ireland senior football and hurling championship, ahead of this weekend’s action.

This weekend the All-Ireland qualifiers take centre-stage in the football championship, with the preliminary hurling championship also taking taking place.

But Dónal Óg has once again hit out at the GAA’s scheduling issues, claiming that the hurling championship must make the most of their remaining three weeks of the summer.

“Pound-shop populists may disagree..”

“We better make the most of it though, because there are only three hurling weekends left after tomorrow and it’s still early June,” he wrote in his column on RTE.

“Before we leave afternoons of July and August empty, with all the kids flocking to school in early September with no All-Ireland finals to get their imagination racing.

“Pound-shop populists may disagree but if you think that long summer gap, along with the disadvantage that the quick turn-around that Kerry and Antrim are landed with this weekend is positive, then good luck from the hurling nation with shooting yourself in the foot to improve your dancing.”

GAA Hurling Championship.

While he may disagree with the scheduling, Dónal Óg has borne witness to an exhilarating inter-county season so far.

So far, both Dublin and Waterford have been dumped out of the All-Ireland phase of the Championship, along with Tipperary who came last in the Munster senior hurling championship round-robin series.

More are expected to follow in the coming weeks ahead as the hurling championship reaches its dramatic conclusion.

